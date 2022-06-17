Akshay Kumar has come a long way in his career and not with anyone’s support the actor grew in the industry with his own talent and now he’s currently one of the most bankable stars. Currently, the actor is known for giving back-to-back hits but even he had his fair share of struggles before he became a massive star. A few years ago, when Akki appeared on Anupam Kher’s chat show he recalled the time when he was robbed at a gunpoint on a train.

Advertisement

The actor was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj playing the lead character of Prithviraj Chauhan. Recently, he announced the release date of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan which is set to release on August 11.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, when Akshay Kumar appeared in The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, he spoke about many things but it was his story about getting looted after shopping for thousands of rupees was the main highlight. He said, “Maine 4500-5000 ke samaan kharida tha, apne kapde kharide hain. Sara samaan rakha hua hai aur jaa raha hun Chambal mein daaku agaye. Meri bogey ke andar agaye aur main soya hun.”

Akshay Kumar further said, “Obviously zara si awaz hoti hai toh ankh khul gayi, aur maine dekha daaku. Maine bola, ‘bete ab kuch mat bolna, chup chap aram se soye rehna’. Ab main dekh raha hun woh sabka samaan utha rahe, aur ahiste ahiste kamine mere paas agaye aur mera samaan bhi utha liya. Main agar shor machata toh mujhe goli maar dete.”

“Main dekh raha hun aur ro raha hun. Phir sara samaan uthake le gaye, sara bogey ka saaman le gaye, yahan takk ki unhone meri chappal tak nahi chodi, niche se logon ki chappal bhi le gaye. Kuch bhi nahi choda, maine toh 4500 ka samaan liya tha, main bina kisi samaan ke Delhi station pe utra hun,” he said.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a number of films in the pipeline that includes, Ram Setu, OMG 2, Cinderella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfie, Soorarai Pottru remake, Gorkha, and many more.

Must Read: Raksha Bandhan Vs Laal Singh Chaddha: Akshay Kumar & Aamir Khan To Have A Major Clash At The Box Office – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram