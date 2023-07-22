Ananya Panday is currently making buzz all over the nation, and unless you are living under a pop-culture rock, you definitely know why! Her recent holiday pictures in Lisbon sent the netizens into a frenzy because she was there with none other than Aditya Roy Kapur. While the two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship status, their shippers are already planning their dream wedding. They are convinced that the alleged newest lovebirds of B-town are together, and the actress’s comment section on social media is proof.

The diva has shared a series of amazing pictures on social media where she can be seen enjoying her vacation in Ibiza. While her bikini body is truly stunning, it is the missing guy in the pics that have been grabbing all the attention.

Ananya Panday has been keeping mum ever since her photos with Aditya Roy Kapur surfaced online. While the grapevine has been running wild, it’s the first time the actress has shared a glimpse of her life and social media. She has shared a total of nine videos and snaps, which include her selfies in an aqua bikini and a sneak peek of the picturesque view of Ibiza. But wait, where is her alleged beau, Aditya, in the pics? That’s something that all her fans are curious to know.

Here’s what the fans are saying –

One wrote, “Aditya seth kidr hai🔥”

Another wrote, “Come on post Aditya now”

A user added, “Where is Night Manager?” referring to Aditya Roy Kapur’s recent hit web series starring Anil Kapoor. Interestingly, another fan replied, “photo le raha he😂”

The last netizen said, “Aditya and Ananya is a perfect couple 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Well, the fans are clearly missing the actor in the pictures, but we’re obsessed with Ananya’s baby blue bikini. The one-sided off-shoulder bra had a hoop in the middle, and the skimpy bottom was basic but s*xy. She styled it with huge wayfarers with a no-makeup-makeup look.

Her skin looked flawless, thanks to her sunscreen and skin tint, and the peachy lippie completed her look pretty well.

Let us know if you want Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur to actually break their silence on their rumoured romance!

