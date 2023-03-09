Director Siddharth Anand is currently basking in the massive success of Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie came out to be the biggest Hindi entertainer in a long time and is still enjoying its run in theatres. As the film was in the middle of several controversies ahead of its release, Anand recently gave a befitting reply to boycott trends and mentioned how the film turned out to be a game-changer for Bollywood.

Pathaan follows the story of an Indian spy, played by SRK, who strives to save the country from a virus spread by John’s Jim. The movie is a part of YRF’s spy universe, which earlier has Salman’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and Hrithik and Tiger’s ‘War.’

Pathaan has so far completed 43 days in theatres and continues to break box office records. The film currently stands at 519.05 crores with its Hindi version. Moreover, the film has reportedly surpassed the revenues of Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali: The Conclusion. During a recent chat with Variety, director Siddharth Anand mentioned how the film’s success is a slapback to boycott trends.

The director said he is happy that the film has become a “game-changer” for the Hindi film industry and also the “number one Hindi film in India.” Siddharth Anand added, “We were said to have been boycotted by people. I’m happy that ‘Pathaan’ has become the answer to all that talk. The industry has heard enough. I’m happy that we have let our work do the talking.”

The director further shared details about his work and mentioned that he strives to push boundaries as a filmmaker. He further ensured his future projects would be better and added, “I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film. That’s what drives me, I will constantly innovate to disrupt.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The movie also saw a cameo of Salman Khan.

