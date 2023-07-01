Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai have a dark history. But one probably does not remember the time when their dark past was suffocating and shocking. It was once that TV channels claimed that the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actors’ phones were being tapped. All hell broke loose when some channels played exclusive tapes of their conversations regarding the underworld, where Khan, allegedly in an inebriated state, kept abusing Rai and threatened to kill her and her family.

In the conversation, which was played by channels and reported by media, the Tiger actor, who was then in a relationship with the Ponniyin Selvan actress, threatened her to perform at a show hosted by Abu Salem while she continuously warned him of getting tapped by RAW and asked him to shut up. She even clearly kept repeating at times what Salman was saying, who supposedly lost control of himself after getting drunk.

Reports claim that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s phones were taped in August 2001, and the actor even claimed that his film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke was funded by Chhota Shakeel. He kept pressurising his then-girlfriend to perform for Abu Salem’s show. He abused her and then threatened to kill her, calling her a s*ut and a bi*ch. Scroll down to read some parts of their conversation.

These conversations were later produced by Times Of India, and you can read a few of the excerpts below. At the beginning of the conversation, Aish warned Bhai of their phones being tapped while he furiously abused her. Aishwarya Rai says, “F*ck you.” To which the actor replied, “You f*cking b*tch. Are you doing the Salem show or not? I want to know whether you are doing the Salem show or not?” She retorts, “Oh really, you got drunk.” Salman Khan re-iterated, “Are you doing the Salem show or not? Abu Salem show or not? Abu Salem show or not?” Aishwarya Rai then warned him, “Your phone is tapped.”

The conversation escalated when the actor threatened the Guru actress of his connectivity with the underworld. Aishwarya instead tried to shut him up. Salman Khan at the end of the conversation, lost his calm and said, “You use abusive language against me. I know Abu Salem, Chhota Shakeel and I know Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. I know Guru Satam and all these underworld people. If I say,”Aisi ra*di ne mujhse aise baat ki”, they will shoot you. Pehle baap ko maro ma*arch*d, phir bhai ko maro, phir isko maro. Pehle pao pe maro, phir thigh pe maro, phir haath pe maro. I have the power to do that. You know I can do that. It is a fact, it is a fact.”

Ultimately, Aishwarya Rai reprimands him for the last time and says, “Salman Khan, stop all this rubbish. What is this?” Later, Maharashtra Government confirmed that the actor’s phone was under surveillance from August 2001 to October 2001. According to PTI, when it was asked if the voice in the tape was that of the actress, her lawyer Girish Kulkarni said it was more of a one-sided conversation and refused to elaborate.

