Ranbir Kapoor is an ace actor who has proved his acting caliber in films such as Rockstar, Barfi, Sanju, and more. The actor is known to give his 100% to his crafts, which sometimes could mean doing things that society frowns upon. While we did see the ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actor do a number of drugs while playing Sanjay Dutt in the actor’s biopic, did you know he also did recreational drugs while filming another film?

Well, RK once confessed to smoking weed while filming for the 2011 musical romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. Read on to know all he said about doing pot and more drugs in these past conversations.

During a past conversation with India Today, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about smoking pot while at film school and then using it again while filming Rockstar. Elaborating on the latter, the ‘Anumal’ actor said, “I used it again during Rockstar (but) this time as an acting tool. It was hard to get in the moment on stage with 300 bored junior artistes posing as a real audience. Pot made those moments feel real.”

During the same conversation, Ranbir Kapoor also noted that he quit smoking weed now as he’s too busy to get high. He added that he stopped the consumption as he couldn’t afford the short-term memory loss that comes with smoking up.

During a 2009 chat with GQ magazine, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor revealed that when he was just two films old, he had tried marijuana while studying in New York. In it, he said, “alcohol or drugs, I have done it all, but I think I now have a more balanced idea of whats important and what’s not important.” He added that he’s only gone as far as marijuana and not tried any of the ‘harder’ drugs.

Ranbir will soon be seen on the silver screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Co-starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri, the action thriller is set to release in theatres on December 1, 2023.

