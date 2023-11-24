12th Fail is a bonafide hit now. A small budget film which is gaining from strength to strength now, it actually saw an increase in collections during the week gone by. It’s actually pretty unbelievable because one would have thought that at least in its fourth week it will slow down but instead it has shown an improvement and that too in the face of Tiger 3.

While third week of the film stood at 8.54 crores (which was a good number as well considering Tiger 3 had just released), the fourth week has gone up by almost a crore with 9.48 crores coming in. Shows of the film had increased in the week gone by and audience footfalls turned out to be even better, which shows how well the Vikrant Massey starrer has been accepted. A film of this scale and genre could have been considered to be successful even with a 20 crores lifetime and here it seems to be set to do triple of that number.

Currently standing at 45.13 crores, the film will now go past the 50 crores mark this weekend itself as there isn’t much of a competition around since it’s pretty much set. From there, it would indeed be a challenge to hit 60 crores as the final number but then given its trending so far, morning seems to be impossible for the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

