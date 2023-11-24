Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his next release, and the trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film has confirmed that the actor will unleash a wild side like never before. While the film is expected to open in the range of 40 – 45 crore in India, it is hinting at a rampage overseas. RK is all set for bloodshed on screen; the advance booking for the film is currently predicting a huge opening number on the cards.

As per reports, major territories, including the US, UK & Australia, are promising a bumper opening for the gangster drama starring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna. With 7 days remaining for the film to release, the day 1 box office collection promised seems to be huge.

According to trade expert Nishit Shaw, Animal is off to a bumper start as the film has already registered pre-sales worth $185K in the US, UK, and Australia. This number also includes the premiere shows. So, clearly, Ranbir Kapoor is ready to dominate the overseas box office with a thunderstorm on December 1.

While the film clashes with Vicky Kaushal‘s Sam Bahadur, the Shamshera actor currently seems to have no competition, and his destruction mode is so intriguing that no one seems to stand a chance. Though it will not be a fair fight, the world is unfair, at least in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Kingdom, it is.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will aim to beat Ranbir Kapoor‘s highest opening day, which currently stands with Brahmastra’s 37 crore collection on Day 1. In fact, Animal will definitely try to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grosser, Sanju’s box office collection, which is worth 341.22 crore.

To date, Sanju stands as Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grosser worldwide as well, with a 500+ crore box office collection. There will be a couple of more records that Ranbir Kapoor might target as he fights for the second-highest grosser of the year in all probability.

However, this will be fulfilled only if it stands behind Jawan‘s box office collection and beats Pathaan’s 500+ crore box office collection in India.

The film has been given an adult certificate by the Censor Board and has a runtime of over 3 hours.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

