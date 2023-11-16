This Sunday, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 arrived in theatres, and the film has been receiving a superb response at the Indian box office. Amid its glorious run, Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail continues to churn out numbers and is having a run of its own. It is now just 5 crores away from being a clean Hit, and below is all you need to know!

Directed by the veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is a biographical drama that is based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma. Sharma overcame the hurdles of poverty in his life and became an IPS officer. In this flick, Vikrant Massey has essayed the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma and has been receiving rave reviews for his performance.

Upon its release on 27th October, 12th Fail opened to positive reviews from critics. After a decent start at the Indian box office, the film grew due to favorable word-of-mouth and emerged as a success story by maintaining consistent collections. It was in a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas, but the Vikrant Massey starrer later changed it into a one-sided battle.

Despite zero buzz on the ground level in the pre-release phase, 12th Fail took a surprising start by garnering 1.10 crores. The effect of positive word-of-mouth was clearly seen in the numbers, and as of the latest update, the collection stands at 35 crores at the Indian box office. Now, it is just 5 crores away from being a Hit.

12th Fail is reportedly made at a budget of 20 crores. If we take the budget out of the box office collection, the film stands at an ROI (return on investment) of 15 crores. If calculated, it equals 75% returns. At a collection of 40 crores, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial will yield returns of 100%, thus making it a clean Hit as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Once that happens, the film will enter the list of 2023’s Most Profitable Films. As of now, the list features 9 films, and it is topped by Adah Sharma-led The Kerala Story. Made at a budget of 30 crores, The Kerala Story earned 238.27 crores at the Indian box office, thus yielding returns of 694.23%.

