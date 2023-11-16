12th Fail is continuing to bring in audiences despite Tiger 3 juggernaut. Even though the screens and shows have been reduced drastically for the film since Sunday, the collections have actually stayed consistently in that 1-2 crores range on a daily basis. It’s seeing the same advantages and disadvantages as the Salman Khan starrer, and hence has similar uneven highs and lows in collections. Still, the good thing is that occupancy is there for the Vikrant Massey starrer since the shows are fewer and footfalls consistent.

Yesterday, the collections of 12th Fail were impacted by the World Cup semi-finals between India and New Zealand, but still 0.75 crores* did come in. That’s fine as long as similar collections come in today and tomorrow as well since on Saturday, the film will grow for sure as Tiger 3 euphoria would have reasonably settled by then. As a result, the core multiplex audience will come in for 12th Fail as well, though on Sunday, there would be a dip again due to the World Cup finals.

12th Fail has now scored 35 crores*, and by the close of its fourth weekend, it would have crossed 40 crores quite comfortably. From there, it can actually take a shot at that 50 crores milestone since there is no major release for the coming two Fridays and hence it, will have all the time till the release of Animal and Sam Bahadur on 1st December to keep collecting.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail is moving towards being a clean hit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

