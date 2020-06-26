Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? ‘Sundarlal’ Mayur Vakani Once Carved PM Narendra Modi’s Statue Which Got Sold In Crores

We are back with another lesser-known fact related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its actors. Today, it’s about Disha Vakani’s brother Mayur Vakani, who also plays her on-screen brother in the show.

Unknown to many, Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal is a sculptor by profession. Yes, apart from acting, he also loves to invest a lot of time in sculpting. Interestingly, he was one of the leading members in the making of Gujarat’s Jhanki, which was displayed during the Republic Day parade held in Delhi.

Apart from Jhanki, Mayur Vakani was also involved in the carving of PM Narendra Modi’s statue. Reportedly, the statue of beloved PM was auctioned at a whopping price of around 4 crores. It was purchased by a businessman named Laljhibai Patel. Speaking about the qualification, Mayur has done M.A. in Indian Culture and Diploma in Sculpture and Drama, respectively.

Meanwhile, after witnessing a halt of months, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to resume the shoot. Speaking about resuming the shoot amid pandemic, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “We will have to live with the virus now. I know people are scared but what more options do we have? Are we going to hide in our homes for the year? People have to move out of their house for daily needs. I am not saying don’t be scared but I feel we need to move with precautions. Like we take precautions while driving, similarly, we must now take precautions for this,” as per Pinkvilla’s report.

He also added that the entire team is very excited to start the shoot. He ensured, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will bring a smile on everyone’s face amidst the pandemic.

