The popular television reality show Bigg Boss 15 returned to the screens two weeks ago. Fans of the show are glued to the screens and excited about the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Diet Sabya’s Instagram account has called out the Salman Khan hosted reality show’s designer for plagiarism. Scroll down.

The new exciting season’s theme is based on the ‘Sankat In Jungle’. Both inside and outside of the house have been decorated in accordance with the theme. An interesting prop has been used in the house which has caught the attention of the social media user.

Bigg Boss 15‘s art department used a pink flamingo as a new installation to add to the beauty of the house. Now, Diet Sabya called out the show for copying a prop in the house. It seems the pink Flamingo is a replica of a very fancy artwork by American artist Matthew Mazzotta. Reportedly, the original 21-foot pink flamingo is priced at 5,20,000 USD or Rs 3.9 crore and it is placed at the Tampa International Airport in Florida.

The popular Instagram account captioned the post as, “The #biggboss15 set designer really said ‘… let me give them artttt!’ OG art home by @matthewmazzotta; #gandicopy by BB 15 set designer.” Take a look at the post below:

For the unversed, Diet Sabya often calls out celebrities and designers for illegally copying other artists’ works. It is also worth pointing out that Matthew Mazzotta had shared a picture of a computer rendition of the artwork on his Instagram page.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Just Announced: I received a commission to create a new public artwork for the Tampa International Airport. Here is the rendering. We will fabricate and install by the end of the year.”

The popular American artist has not yet reacted to the plagiarism allegations.

