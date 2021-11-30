Bhavya Gandhi is a popular face in the television industry. He rose to fame with his character of ‘Tapu’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He started his career as a child actor and is now making his way through the Gujarati film industry. In a recent interview, Gandhi revealed if he would be interested in doing a show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi. Scroll below to read the scoop.

TMKOC is the longest-running sitcom in the world and from its storyline to actors, everything about the show is super popular.

In an interview with ETimes, Bhavya Gandhi was asked if he would be interested to be a part of an adventure-based reality show. Replying to the same, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “Even as Bigg Boss is the current talking point, I am not keen on taking up a reality show like that. I would opt for an adventure-based reality show. I am currently even learning parkour in Mumbai. It is an adrenaline rush of a different level and is helping me lose weight as well.”

Bhavya Gandhi also spoke about how he wants to be seen in the character of ‘Tapu’ beyond TMKOC and said, “I have been showered with so much of love from the audience wherein many women have said “ aa toh maaro kaanudo chhe!” (he is my little Krishna).” The character of Tapu has given me a lot but I want to grow out of that image. I look forward to keep doing different type of roles. I want to push my creative boundaries as an actor.”

What are your thoughts on Bhavya being interested in doing a reality show? Tell us in the space below.

