The Bigg Boss 15 house is currently making the headlines owing to the fights, arguments and blooming relationships between the contestants. Yesterday, actress Shamita Shetty Kundra tweeted in support of her sister Shamita Shetty and now Raqesh Bapat has tweeted about the same.

Shilpa tweeted on Monday and spoke about how Shamita is being misinterpreted ‘as arrogant’ on the show. Replying to her series of tweets, Raqesh has now spoken up and extended his support for his girlfriend.

Taking to Twitter, Raqesh Bapat quoted Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s post and tweeted, “When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high.” – Michelle Obama…” Along with this text, he also tagged Shilpa, Shamita Shetty, their mother Sunanda Shetty and Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan.

Talking about Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s ‘Appreciation Post’ for Shamita Shetty, the actress wrote in an emotional post, “It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because “they think” she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish!”

In the same series, she also wrote, “I’ve never commented on the show, but while a lot of people have been commenting (good /bad / ugly) I felt like saying, being privy to this format as a participant and former Host; I feel Shamita is being accosted for having a heart / being emotional and viewed as privileged by some, but IF she was, she wouldn’t be in this show trying to carve a niche for herself professionally.”

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty became friends and developed a relationship while participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Bapat even entered the Bigg Boss 15 house to be with the actress but soon left owing to health issues.

