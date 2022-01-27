Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Bradley Cooper has admitted that his passionate approach to work can occasionally make life difficult for some of his co-stars.

Cooper, who has starred in films such as ‘American Sniper‘, ‘A Star Is Born’, and the ‘Hangover‘ franchise, explained: “Love equals discipline. If I love something, I can have the discipline.

Bradley Cooper said, “I have a crazy work ethic. That is definitely true. So much so that the jobs that I have taken in the last five or six years, the people that I’ve worked with, I have said, ‘I work really hard, and this isn’t going to be easy. And it’s because I love it so much.”

Bradley Cooper dreamed of working in the movie industry during his younger years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He’s now desperate to make the most of every opportunity that comes his way.

The Hollywood star told Variety: “The thing that I just cannot live with myself is if I didn’t use that time to work as hard as I could to get it to the best place it could be. I grew up with this idea that we do what we do for a living; I dreamt it.”

He suggested he’s already surpassed his own career expectations.

However, he doesn’t have any intention of slowing down anytime soon and his passion for making movies remains as strong as ever.

Bradley Cooper shared: “I don’t know if I ever dreamt this big. I don’t even know if I allowed myself to. Shame on me if I don’t work hard, and I’m here now. I’m not going to squander this. No way, man. No way. It all comes from love.”

