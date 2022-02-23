Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel, wants to be in a Fast & Furious movie. The Fast franchise is one of the biggest in Hollywood and is known for its huge cast, including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson (though he’s left the main franchise and started the Hobbs & Show spin-off), Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and many more.

The family keeps on getting bigger and stronger, and now, the Marvel star wants to be a part of it. Larson recently completed her three years as the superhero and shared a photo from the sets of the sequel of her 2019 film, titled The Marvels.

While speaking with Uproxx at the Super Bowl, Brie Larson spoke about her newfound interest in the car culture. She then went on to express her love for the Fast & Furious film, and when the interviewer shared the idea of a crossover between the Fast franchise and Captain Marvel, the actress was on board and called it a “gazillion-dollar idea.”

“Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie,” Brie Larson said. “I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they’re so good. They’re so fun. And they’ve made me appreciate cars…I’m down to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes, but I’m very down for a crossover moment. I think you’ve tapped into something that is a true love of mine, so I would be so down,” the Captain Marvel actress added.

The latest part of the series, F9, was released last year. Now, the 10th and 11th instalments of the franchise are on their way. The former is under development and will be released in May 2023 while there hasn’t been much information about the latter, we know that it is going to be the last.

It would be quite interesting to see Brie Larson in Fast & Furious as Captain Marvel or not. But with only two films left, it would be close to impossible for a crossover to happen.

