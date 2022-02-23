BTS has undeniably set up their fanbases all over the world, making ARMY one of the biggest fan communities in the entire world. While the group does enjoy the love and support they receive from fans, there are some instances they have with fans that later cause them trouble. Recently fans have noticed that one of the group’s members Suga aka Min Yoongi’s Spotify account been speculated to be hacked by an Indian. Let’s check out.

BTS which is short for Bangtan Boys is a seven-member boy band that made their appearance back in 2013 and ever since has ruled the world. These seven members namely go by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Coming back to the topic, it is been noted that all the members of BTS have their personal accounts on Spotify, where fans come and enjoy their tracks. Recently ARMY’s have noticed a song that is not supposed to be in there. The account in question was Suga aka Min Yoongi’s account, where fans noticed a song that did not belong to him.

It was been noted that a Bhojpuri number was seen in Min Yoongi’s account. We along with other fans are in a fix, thinking about how did this song even get there. Speculation amongst fans has come up saying that this was done by an Indian hacker.

Indian BTS ARMY has taken it to their Twitter account commenting about how disappointed and embarrassed they were about this. Check out what they have to say.

Suga After visiting his Spotify profile and listening to "SUGA SONG" 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CrMXT0BscI — JUNGKOOK'S TING TING BALL⁷🦋 (@thvkoo7) February 23, 2022

Suga's spotify account got hacked and it has a album suga song which basically while playing confirms that it was hacked by an Indian local pic.twitter.com/slGHFgQByj — Jin Hit Entertainment / Vedu (@jinhit_off_acc) February 23, 2022

INDIAN HACKERS PISSED AND RELEASED A SONG ON SUGA'S PRFILE??!!???

WHAT IS THIS SONG😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nFZ6UeGizo — ◡̈glass⁷𐤀 (@glasstanie) February 23, 2022

the suga song be like: pic.twitter.com/LudQnAcwjm — Ganja Tai (Juvi) (@jinamjoonie4) February 23, 2022

I'm sorry for another Suga Song meme- pic.twitter.com/I8njSGXDjN — RaMendra कुमार 🇮🇳🐨 (@thetalkingpota5) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Suga’s latest album Film out is one of the most loved and praised ones in the whole world. Apart from this, his music production Stay Alive from 7 Fates Chakho has gone to be one of the most popular songs on Spotify.

