WWE legend and Hall of Famer Scott Hall is no longer between us. The Razor Ramon, the ‘bad guy’ passed away a few hours back and the entire fraternity is paying tribute to him. Chris Jericho too poured his emotions out on social media and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Hall suffered multiple heart attacks yesterday and was put on life support. Ever since the news broke out, fans and his friends from the pro-wrestling industry started praying for his health. Sadly, he succumb a few hours ago at the age of 63.

Advertisement

As soon as the death news broke in, wrestling stars paid tribute to Scott Hall. Chris Jericho took to Facebook and wrote an emotional note remembering the late entertainer. “#ScottHall and I didn’t always see eye to eye when we worked together, but I’m happy to say we cleared the air and became friends over the last few years,” Jericho started his note.