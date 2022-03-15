WWE legend and Hall of Famer Scott Hall is no longer between us. The Razor Ramon, the ‘bad guy’ passed away a few hours back and the entire fraternity is paying tribute to him. Chris Jericho too poured his emotions out on social media and below is all you need to know.
For the unversed, Hall suffered multiple heart attacks yesterday and was put on life support. Ever since the news broke out, fans and his friends from the pro-wrestling industry started praying for his health. Sadly, he succumb a few hours ago at the age of 63.
As soon as the death news broke in, wrestling stars paid tribute to Scott Hall. Chris Jericho took to Facebook and wrote an emotional note remembering the late entertainer. “#ScottHall and I didn’t always see eye to eye when we worked together, but I’m happy to say we cleared the air and became friends over the last few years,” Jericho started his note.
Chris Jericho added, “The dude was seriously razor sharp hilarious. I have many memories of him going back to watching him with my Dad in #AWA in the mid 80’s….What an amazing worker he was in the ring and out! He was One of the biggest stars I’ve encountered during my career….and he was by far the BEST pro wrestler I’ve ever seen to NEVER hold a world title! Love and respect forever. God bless you #BadGuy….I’ll never forget you.”
WWE, AEW, The NWA and IMPACT released statements paying their tribute to Scott Hall.
Scott Hall was best known for his time with WCW and WWF (now WWE). He was the founding member of a highly-popular faction, nWo, along with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan.
May his soul rest in peace!
