The ‘beast incarnate’ Brock Lesnar is currently having a gala time in WWE. He has always been a crowd-puller, and even today, his name is enough to attract big crowds. Many think the current version of Brock is the most entertaining one with relatively more chilled out (compared to previous runs) and himself dropping amusing promos. But did you know, Brock had no intentions of returning to the ring? Keep reading to know more.

It was at Summerslam 2021, Brock stunned one and all by making his blockbuster return. He came out with a whole new look, with a Viking hairstyle, ponytail and a beard. The fresh-looking beast left everyone intrigued including Roman Reigns and cut to today, we all know how successful Brock’s current run is.

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar had made his mind of retiring when he lost a match against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 36. He had thought, his career came to a full circle at WM 36.

While talking to The Michael Kay Show (h/t – Wrestling Inc.), Brock Lesnar said, “When I was younger I thought ‘ah, I’ll want to retire when I’m 40. I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020, I think. So full circle Brock Lesnar story; I had my first pro wrestling match in Hamel, Minnesota in a garage in front of no people. And 20 years later, in the WWE Heavyweight Champion of the world, had my last wrestling match in a warehouse in front of no people. So 20 years, full cycle, full revolution. And I’m like ‘alright, cool, I’m out.’”

When asked, what made Brock Lesnar return to the ring, our WWE world heavyweight champion answered, “Cha-Ching (cash).”

Well, that’s a very ‘Brock’ish way of blunt answer and that’s why we love him!

Meanwhile, Lesnar is all set to wrestle Roman Reigns (universal champion) at Wrestlemania 38 in a champion vs champion match.

