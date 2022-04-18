WWE has a few trump cards and one of them is John Cena. Whenever the company feels like pushing the bar of excitement and bring garner more eyeballs, Cena is always at a service. Moving with a jam-packed Hollywood schedule, the leader of Cenation is being missed by pro-wrestling fans.

For those who don’t know, Cena had returned at last year’s Money In The Bank. He stayed on weekly shows for over a month and went on to face the head of the table, Roman Reigns at Summerslam in a Universal championship match. Being a part-timer, it was known that Cena won’t win a title but he did his job of bringing back the attention of lost fans.

Now, as we have moved on from this year’s blockbuster Wrestlemania, reports are in about John Cena’s potential in-ring return. As reported by Brad Shepard on his Unleashed Patreon, Cena might be making his return just before the second half of 2022 begins. He states, “I spoke with a source in WWE today, and they told me John Cena is expected back in late June of this year. I don’t have a more specific time frame or the creative plan yet, but I do know he’ll be showing his face.”

We hope, such reports turn out to be true and John Cena makes his smashing return!

Meanwhile, Miro, earlier known as Rusev during his time in WWE, had spoken on The Kurt Angle Show about John Cena and went on to call him a teacher.

“Oh man, John is the best. John is absolutely the best. I learned so much from him even to this day. Once again, he’s such a teacher.” Miro continued, “He’s so good and he’s one of those guys, ‘What’s your four best moves?’ That’s what I learned from him that I utilize to this day.”

