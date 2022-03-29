We are just a few days away from Wrestlemania 38, and even before the event gets over, the reports about Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock making his WWE return are already out. Below is all you need to know more about the much-hyped return.

Advertisement

While Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a title versus title match at Wrestlemania 38, the next opponent for the head of the table has already been zeroed down by WWE. Yes, we’re talking about the Brahma bull. We know, the dream Wrestlemania match has been in talks for a long, and it seems like finally, the company has kept its feet on the accelerator.

Advertisement

Talking about Dwayne Johnson’s match with Roma Reigns at Wrestlemania 39, Dave Meltzer in a talk with Wrestling Observer Radio, said, “The situation with The Rock is exactly what you’d think. The belief is Rock wants to do it. They (WWE) believe that is the probable main event but they are all very aware that there are things that can get in the way and it could not happen. The working idea is that match for Roman Reigns against The Rock for Los Angeles. It is absolutely not etched in stone by any means.”

Dave further shared that the thing has to be finalised between Dwayne Johnson and WWE, or it will be too late.

“That’s been the idea for months and months and months. That’s not a surprise but nothing has changed in the sense he hasn’t backed out and they are of the opinion that he really wants it because time is running out on him. If he doesn’t do it, he gets a year older each time. Is it gonna happen? It’s out of everyone’s hands…,” he added.

Must Read: WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Sends KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer A Special Message Ahead Of First Ipl 2022 Game

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube