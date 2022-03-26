The 15th season of the Indian Premier League aka IPL 2022 kicks off at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium tonight, March 26 at 7:30 pm. The season’s first match will be played between 2-time winner Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ahead of the match though, WWE fame Seth Rollins has a special message for KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Venkatesh, who was retained by the Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla-owned team before the mega auction in Bengaluru, put up a phenomenal show in the 2021 edition of the tournament. During IPL 2021, he scored 370 runs in 10 games, which included four half-century scores. He also picked three wickets during the tournament.

During a recent interaction on WWE, Venkatesh Iyer has revealed that he was a huge Seth Rollins fan. Now the wrestling champion has surprised the young Indian cricketer with a special message ahead of his IPL 2022 opening game. WWE took to their Instagram page and shared the message with the caption, “@wwerollins’ message for @kkriders’ @venkatesh.iyer2512 ahead of #IPL.”

In the video, Seth Rollins’s message to Venkatesh Iyer goes as, “Venkatesh…my man. It is I, the visionary, the revolutionary, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. And I am so, no surprises here, that you are a huge fan of mine. My friend, that feels so good. So good, in fact, that it is going to give me the momentum I need (for) Wrestlemania to do what I do best.”

Seth Rollins added, “But you got Indian Premier League ahead of you. So you need my blessing to go and grab that cup. So prepare yourself to be blessed by the visionary and go on and burn it down,”. Check it out:

Now that’s sportsmanship where a player of one sport now just loves but also supports a person from another game.

