The biggest event in WWE’s calendar year, the stupendous two-night Wrestlemania 38 is all set to take place on the 2nd and 3rd April at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This year Wrestlemania is going to be better than ever as this year’s headlining match has Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar battling to unify the WWE and Universal Championships, the two top prizes in WWE.

Talking about celebrities taking part in WWE, it all started in 1985, when Mohammed Ali gave an appearance in Wrestlemania to set the standard for the show as the pinnacle of pop culture events which continues to date. After that, some big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Kim Kardashian, and many more have become a part of the biggest pro-wrestling show before.

This year it will be a Double Dhamaka for all the WWE fans as big celebs like Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville will not only be a part of the event, but they will also compete in matches at the remarkable Wrestlemania 38 this year.

The all-famous American Youtuber Logan Paul will team up with The Miz to face Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, with both explosive media personalities set to make their mark and perhaps employ sneaky tactics.

On the other hand, Hollywood actor, filmmaker, and stunt performer Johnny Knoxville will look to make a “Jackass” out of Sami Zayn when the two unfriendly rivals clash on Wrestlemania 38 on Sunday.

Now let’s give an eye on the top 11 celebs who have been a part of WWE WrestleMania:

Bad Bunny- WWE fanatic Bad Bunny made his high-flying wrestling debut last year, with a tag-team match during the first night of WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida. The Puerto Rican rapper teamed with Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison, with the duo performing an Electric Chair Drop/Crossbody combination on The Miz to ultimately get the pin and win the unforgettable match.

Ozzy Osbourne- The ‘Prince of Darkness’ made a guest appearance on WWE Wrestlemania 2 in New York, which was held on April 7, 1986. The heavy metal singer played against the Dream Team while teaming himself with the British Bulldogs.

Pamela Anderson- Pamela appeared as a guest valet in Wrestlemania 11 in 1995. She was at ringside and was supposed to accompany the winner of the Royal Rumble match to his WWF World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestlemania. Although Shawn Michaels won the match, Anderson came to the ring at WrestleMania with Diesel.

Burt Reynolds- Reynolds was famously part of WWE Wrestlemania X in 1994 at Madison Square Garden. That night, he served as the guest ring announcer in the main event that saw Bret Hart defeat Yokozuna for the WWE championship.

Arnold Schwarzenegger- Just before becoming a part of the hall of fame, the famous actor, producer, businessman, and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared in Wrestlemania 31 in the Levi’s Stadium, California where he was a part of the Terminator Genisys-themed entrance by Triple H.

Mr T- Mr T entered the world of professional wrestling and WWE in 1985 when the event took place in Madison Square Garden, New York. He was Hulk Hogan’s tag-team partner at the World Wrestling Federation’s (WWF) Wrestlemania 1 which he won after defeating “Rowdy” Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff before squaring up with Piper the following year (1986) in a boxing match, co-judged by legendary jazz singer, Cab Calloway.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.– Arguably the best boxing player of all time appeared in Wrestlemania 24 in 2008 when he went against Big Show in a No Disqualification match. Mayweather won the match by knockout and was applauded by the entire Citrus Bowl in Florida.

Mike Tyson- The “baddest man on the planet” was the special ringside enforcer for the Stone Cold vs. Shawn Michaels WWE Wrestlemania 14 Championship main event in 1998. Tyson fooled everyone by pretending to be aligned with Michaels’ D-Generation X heading into the event, but in the end, he revealed his allegiance to Stone Cold when he counted the 1-2-3 and raised the Rattlesnake’s hand in victory.

Nicole Scherzinger- lead singer Nicole Scherzinger took centre stage at WWE’s Wrestlemania 25 extravaganza in Houston, Texas last night, opening the show with ‘America the Beautiful to open the pop-culture extravaganza.

Kim Kardashian- The reality TV star, Model, Businesswomen Kim Kardashian hosted a segment on the huge event, Wrestlemania 24 in 2008, the showpiece of the sport’s entertainment calendar, which also featured Floyd Mayweather taking up Big Show.

Run-DMC- The Hulk Hogan fan performed during WrestleMania 5 (1989) in Atlantic City, He sang a song, created specifically for the event. One of the most influential groups in rap music history, Run-DMC was the first rap group to win a Grammy Award.

Watch WrestleMania 38 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on 3rd & 4th April 2022 from 6:30 am (IST).

