The advance booking of Marvel Studios’ much awaited thunderous entertainer Thor: Love And Thunder has opened across the country. Fans have been waiting for the big ticket Marvel extravaganza since months and finally, they can now book tickets across the country.

Audiences will finally get to see their favourite Avenger, THOR back on-screen after 3 years post-Avengers Endgame!

Directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, the film stars our favourite Avenger – Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut!

Earlier speaking to GQ, Thor aka Chris had called being an MCU superhero a ‘leap of faith. He was quoted saying, “First was it was great to be employed, it was great that I was going to get my visa extended.” It was a leap of faith on one hand as far as what was being pitched, but it was a pretty easy leap as I didn’t have many other options.”

Marvel Studios ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will release on July 7 (A day before US) in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

