Esha Gupta is always in the headlines for her bold fashion choices. The actress recently debuted at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and chose some out of the world looks. While Esha never fails to set red carpet on fire with her stunning outfits, her Instagram feed is also filled with some sultry pictures. She recently made jaws drop with an over the top holiday bikini post.

Esha’s journey in showbiz began after she won Femina Miss India International 2007. She further made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Jannat 2, opposite Emraan Hashmi. She was last seen in the latest season of Aashram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Raaz 3 actress enjoys a massive following of over 14 million on Instagram. She never misses a chance to leave her fans drooling over her perfectly curvy body. Recenlty, the 37-year-old left shared a glimpse of her Sunday as she stood inside a lift wearing a stunning bikini.

Esha opted for a candy-coloured bikini with a plunging neckline and matching thong bottoms. The actress flaunted her b*sty cl*avage through the top, featuring two separate cups with strips. As she took a mirror selfie, the actress held a straw hat, some essentials, a pair of goggles and a book. She seemingly chose a no-makeup look with a tight bun but hid most of her face with her phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Reacting to the photo, the actress’ fans expressed how they could not hold their love for her. While an Instagram user compared her to Malaika Arora saying, “Kaun manta hai ki 37 ki age me iski body @malaikaaroraofficial se bhi acchi hai,” another wrote, “Extremely hott.”

A third user wrote, “U always slayyyyyy lady.”

“S*xy Mama,” penned a fourth one.

Let us know your views on Esha Gupta’s look in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Naseeruddin Shah Reveals Using His Filmfare Trophies As Door Handles At His Farmhouse: “Whoever Goes To The Washroom Will Get Two Awards Each…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News