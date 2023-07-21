Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actresses present in Bollywood who worked hard to acclaim the throne as one of the most versatile performers in the industry, not only in the Hindi film industry but also on the global platform. Deepika, apart from her acting skills, also has her own style statement, which often grabs the attention of her fans.

Recently, Deepika made a glamorous appearance at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show and made us go gaga over her beauty. While she came to show her support to her husband Ranveer Singh, who was the showstopper along with Alia Bhatt, we couldn’t stop admiring DP’s gorgeousness. Scroll ahead to check it out below!

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle a few hours back and shared a series of pictures from last night’s event. Deepika can be seen wearing a sheer white ruffle saree which she paired with a halter-neck detailing backless blouse adorned with silver sequins all over it from the Manish Malhotra couture collection. She proved why she is the epitome of grace, as no one could look such breathtaking in a white-on-white combination and that too in a saree.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Sharing it, Deepika Padukone captioned it as, “In the game of clothes, a saree will always win.” And in the comment section, her hubby Ranveer Singh came as her cheerleader and wrote, “Jaan lele meri … ♥️ 🩸 🔪”

Well, truly, she did take our hearts with her katil adaa. Deepika kept her look subtle but glam, and with a full coverage foundation, contoured-blushed-highlighted cheeks, defined brows, soft winged liner, mascara-laden lashes and bold red lip shade – she completed her look. The Pathaan actress kept her hair in a sleek bun up-do to keep her back hassle-free and make it look even s*xier.

We are absolutely in love with Deepika Padukone’s beauty. What about you? Let us know in the comments.

