Priyanka Chopra, who started her career by winning a beauty pageant, stepped foot in Bollywood and created a niche for herself in the industry. Soon enough, she started making music videos with Hollywood stars. However, little did she know that she would become a global name sooner than she could ever imagine. Now, PeeCee is leading big projects like Baywatch, Quantico, Citadel and others, making India quite proud of her achievements.

Priyanka is always known for her fashion choices. Whenever she steps outsides, she makes every head turn towards her. Today, we stumbled upon a s*xy bikini look of hers, and we cannot stop drooling over her hot figure. Scroll below to check it out!

Back in 2017, Priyanka Chopra had sent the internet into a meltdown with her hotness as she was spotted wearing a bikini and enjoying some pool time. Today, we found the same images on Pinterest and couldn’t stop ourselves from glaring at her beauty. PeeCee could be seen wearing a blue and white tie-dye bikini. While the bralette had a halter neckline, her tiny panty could cover only certain parts.

Check out the pictures here:

For makeup, she opted for a minimal look. With a full coverage foundation and sunscreen, defined brow and brown lip shade, she completed the look. PeeCee kept her hair open and let it flow over her shoulder. She paired her look with blue sunnies to match the tie-dye print on her bikini.

Priyanka Chopra proved to be the perfect Baywatch babe. Don’t you think so? Well, her looks, body, and transformation from a simple ‘desi girl’ was enough to put her in the movie alongside Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario and others. Recently, Priyanka was seen in the Citadel series, and she looked gorgeous even in her rugged look!

What are your thoughts about Priyanka Chopra’s looks in that bikini? Let us know in the comments below.

