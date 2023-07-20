Kristen Stewart is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has carved a niche in the industry with her acting skills and her unapologetic nature. She often grabs headlines either for her past relationship with Robert Pattinson or her bis*xual life, or her professional endeavours. However, apart from that for which, Kristen is very popular among her fans because of her fashion quotient.

Now, people are going gaga as Margot Robbie, starring Barbie, is about to be released, and before the audience’s reaction to Margot’s Barbie fashion affair breaks out, we stumbled upon a throwback look of Kristen, where she served a modern-day Barbie vibe. Scroll ahead to check it out!

Today, we saw a series of pictures from one of her photoshoots for a magazine on Twitter from 2021. In the photos, Kristen Stewart’s sought-after look served major Boss Babe vibes. The Twilight star could be seen wearing a pink and white striped power-shouldered blazer, along with high-waisted flared trousers. She had ditched her bra and flaunted her side-b**bs in it as she kept the blazer’s front open. A lacy pink knicker could be seen peeking through her pants.

Check out the pictures here:

📸 New photoshoot by Kristen Stewart for the November 2021 issue of Entertainment Weekly. pic.twitter.com/zcdwOM1ccv — Twilight Fans (@twilightteamm) October 24, 2021

For the look, Kristen Stewart opted out of any kind of jewellery as she wanted to keep the focus on her outfit. She kept her hair in a messy bun by keeping a few strands loose to add a feminine touch to the lady-killer look! For makeup, the Twilight star kept it minimalistic but starry. With a full coverage dewy foundation, contoured cheeks and nose, defined brows, peach and brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes and peachy pink lip shade – her makeup stylist completed the look.

Now that pink has become the new black, Kristen‘s this look fits perfectly with the Barbie theme. Don’t you think? Let us know your thoughts regarding Stewart’s fashion skills and style statements.

