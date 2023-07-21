Megan Fox is one of Hollywood’s most renowned names, especially in the fashion industry. The actress never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with her public appearances and carry herself with such finesse that it’s commendable. On to the series of new events, Fox was spotted along with fiance Machine Gun Kelly in Calabasas on Sunday and donned a sheer lace top exposing her busty assets and paired with a matching mini-skirt, heels (higher than our standards) and making the internet melt with her impeccable style. Scroll below to take a look at her picture!

If the recent reports are to be believed, Megan and MGK are planning their wedding and will soon tie the knot. This isn’t the first time the couple has appeared together and made headlines; they sure know how to make a statement with their public appearances occasionally.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Megan Fox was seen on an outing with her fiance and looked graceful as ever. The actress wore a sheer plunging neckline lace top, putting her busty assets on display and paired it with a matching tiny skirt.

She carried her matching blazer in her hands, flaunted her perfect figure through her chic outfit, and donned transparent heels higher than most of our standards, LOL.

Megan Fox’s fan page on Twitter shared her picture;

Take a look at it below:

We love her redhead and her flawless, no-makeup makeup look.

What are your thoughts on Megan Fox’s latest appearance in Calabasas alongside Machine Gun Kelly? Tell us in the space below.

