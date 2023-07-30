Priyanka Chopra is not a domestic name anymore; she is a global diva now. Ever since she stepped foot in Hollywood, PeeCee has worked with full dedication and passion to reach the success bar where she is now not only as an actress but also as an entrepreneur, brand ambassador, fashion enthusiast and many more. Her ‘Exotic’ looks and impeccable fashion sense is something we can never deny.

From red carpet walks to movie premieres, from fashion photo shoots to casual street style, Priyanka has always kept her best fashion foot forward and mesmerised us with her looks. Scroll ahead to check out the picture we found today while scrolling through Pinterest.

A few years back, Priyanka Chopra shot for the magazine Maxim, where she served an edgy look to her fanbase and broke the internet with her hawtness. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a black cut-out bodysuit that featured a halter-neck detailing with tube coverage and bondage detailing p*nty that was covered with a sheer skirt. PeeCee flashed her curvaceous figure in the outfit and showcased her washboard abs.

Check out the picture shared on Pinterest:

Priyanka Chopra opted for a (now trending) latte makeover with the look. She completed it with a full coverage foundation, sculpted her face with proper contours, added a lush amount of brownish orange blush, defined brows, brown smokey eyes with lots of mascara and ended it with a matte mauve lip shade. PeeCee added lots of highlighter on the high points of her face, hands and collarbone. Her hairstylist curled her hair and kept it open to let her play with it while the photos were taken.

The Desi girl can go from ethnic to hawt chic in a flash, and we ain’t complaining. Absolutely loved this edgy look of hers. Let us know your thoughts about Priyanka Chopra’s fashion sense.

