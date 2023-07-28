If you have seen or read about the Indian epic Ramayana, you might be aware of Ravana’s brother Vibhishana. Vibhishana was the closest to his brother, knowing all his secrets, even the secret to his death until one day Ravana dismissed him and Vibhishan went on to reveal all the secrets, to his brother’s enemy. There is even a Hindi idiom after him – Ghar Ka Bhedi Lanka Dhaaye. The man was responsible for Ravan’s downfall and Lanka’s unfortunate fate! Why this story? Because there was once a man called Amar Singh who destroyed Bachchans and their reputation, making dark claims about Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan after one of the ugliest public spats, Bollywood buffs witnessed!

Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were once inseparable. He was a close confidante of Amitabh Bachchan, and he even helped Jaya Bachchan launch her political career. But their relationship turned sour in 2010, when political differences cropped up between the two. And it was Amar Singh’s time to spew venom about one of his closest families whom he knew inside out by then.

Amar Singh’s fallout with the Bachchans was a public disaster. The politician made a joke out of the family, revealing their dark secrets in the media. His statements were widely condemned, and they led to a public feud between the two families. While he made revelations and claims about Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan living separately in two houses Pratiksha and Janak he once called Jaya Bachchan hypocrite after her speech regarding change in society.

In 2019, the Sholay actress spoke up in the Rajya Sabha regarding the condition of women in the country, saying the remote is in our hands. Reacting to her statement, Amar Singh posted a video on Twitter and wrote, “Stop Hypocricy Jaya Bachchan Ji”. He further asked some questions to the actress-politician who in her speech allegedly said that we cannot stop technical revolution. If you watch p*rnographic scenes or vulgar content on the television, remote is in your hands; switch it off!

The politician in his video spew venom against Jaya Bachchan and said, “Aap apne pati se kyun nahi kehti ki jumma chumma de de na karein. Aap apne pati ko kyun nahi kehti ki bheegti barsaat mein, bheegti naayika ke saath Aaj rapat jaayein to hume naa bhulaiyyo na karein. Aap apni putravadhu ko kyun nahi kehti ki wo ae dil hai mushkil me jo drishya unhone kiye hain naa karein. Aap apne bete Abhishek ko kyun nahi kehti ki Yash Chopra ki Dhoom naa karein jahaan heroine nagn ho jaati hai.” (Why don’t you ask your husband to not do a song like Jumma Chumma? Why don’t you ask him to not clinge around wet heroines in rain doing Aaj Rapat Jaayin? Why did not you stop you daughter-in-law to do intimate scenes in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? Why din’t you stop your son Abhishek to do scenes in Yash Chopra’s Dhoom where the heroined strips?)

The politician further targetted the Bachchan family and said, “Charity begins at home kehte hain. Pehle apne ghar ko sudhaariye. Samaaj mein jo vikriti hai usme poora cinema jagat ki aisi filmon ki bhumika hai. Pyaar dikhana hai to Dilip Kumar ne Devdas mein aankhon se dikha diya tha. Uske liye ye rapat jhapat karne ki zaroorat nahi hai.” (They say charity begins at home. You should swear by that first. Look after your home. Whatever unfortunate things happen in the society they are a reflection of cinema and it is responsible for such events. If you want to show romance, Dilip Kumar did it with his eyes in Devdas. One doesn’t need to strip!)

Amar Singh shared the speech on his Twitter account as well. The fallout between the Bachchans and Singh was a cautionary tale about the dangers of celebrity gossip. Singh’s statements were based on nothing more than speculation and hearsay, but they still managed to do a lot of damage to the Bachchans’ reputation.

However, he publicly regretted his statements through a video shared from a hospital in Singapore in 2020. The politician later died in August 2020, suffering from a kidney ailment.

