Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have set the ticket windows on fire and how! Ever since the film was released on the big screens, the lead actors and even the director have been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics. While a majority of the fans and cine-goers are hailing the film, some of them are criticising its music and Rocky aur Rani’s lacking chemistry while comparing it to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s.

Within a few days of its release, the film made and broke many records at the box office. And now it looks like its first Tuesday is better than its first Monday. While we have seen other films failing the real test on Monday, the Alia and Ranveer starrer passed with flying colours.

As per the early trends flowing in, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hasn’t bogged down on its first Tuesday. According to the latest media reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has collected around Rs 7-7.50 crore* on the fifth day of its release. However, the numbers are likely to go higher depending on the spot bookings for late-night shows.

With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at 59.92-60.42 crore*. The film crossed 50 crore mark and garnered Rs 52.92 within 4 days of its release. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 11.10 on its opening day, followed by Rs 16.05 crore on Day 2 and Rs 18.75 crore and Rs 7.02 on Day 3 and 4, respectively.

Now, looking at its Day 5 numbers, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer hasn’t faced any drop as compared to its collections on Day 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

