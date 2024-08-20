It was earlier reported that Prabhas will be seen opposite a fresh faced called Imanvi in his upcoming movie Fauji. The film has been helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is touted to be an action-historical drama. Now, there has been another exciting update regarding the project. Apart from Imanvi, Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is also said to have been roped in for the film.

Yes, you heard that right! Sajal Aly was last seen in the 2017 Bollywood film Mom opposite the late actress Sridevi. This will mark her comeback to the Hindi film fraternity. According to a news report in Filmfare, a source close to the development confirmed to them that Sajal is indeed a part of the movie. Rumors were rife around her being cast in Fauji for a very long time. Aly is known for Pakistani films and TV shows like Kuch Ankahi, Yakeen Ka Safar, Yeh Dil Mera, O Rangreza and many more. The actress also enjoys a huge fan-following in India for her presence in these popular Pakistani dramas. Needless to say, Prabhas’ fans will be excited to witness his fresh pairing with Sajal Aly.

Sajal Aly had played Sridevi’s daughter in the movie Mom. Her character played a victim of sexual violence after which her mother embarks on a mission to seek vengeance for her daughter. Apart from Sajal, Imanvi’s presence in Fauji has also been garnering a lot of buzz. She was seen alongside Prabhas in the launch event of the film too.

Talking about Fauji, the movie is set in the 1940s and will reportedly see Prabhas playing a soldier fighting for his homeland. The official synopsis of the movie reads that it is the journey of a warrior determined to right historical wrongs buried by society. Well, we are now even more excited for the movie with the presence of Sajal Aly and Imanvi alongside the Rebel star.

