Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have teased glimpses of their upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Raj & DK. The web series will stream on Prime Video, and looking at the first glimpse, it looks stylish and hot, making us excited.

While Varun Dhawan seems to enter his Badlapur meets Dishoom world in the teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like a wild goddess who is ready to kill. Her gunshots seem like an art and suddenly you’ll love this violent side of hers.

But as soon as I start loving this teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny, there is something that is an instant put off. The entire teaser has been mixed with a very sluggish version of the cult Hindi classic ‘Raat Baaki Baat Baaki.’ As soon as the song plays for 10 seconds, I realize it is for an eternity, and the entire teaser has been very lazily edited on the song.