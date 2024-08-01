Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have teased glimpses of their upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Raj & DK. The web series will stream on Prime Video, and looking at the first glimpse, it looks stylish and hot, making us excited.
While Varun Dhawan seems to enter his Badlapur meets Dishoom world in the teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like a wild goddess who is ready to kill. Her gunshots seem like an art and suddenly you’ll love this violent side of hers.
But as soon as I start loving this teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny, there is something that is an instant put off. The entire teaser has been mixed with a very sluggish version of the cult Hindi classic ‘Raat Baaki Baat Baaki.’ As soon as the song plays for 10 seconds, I realize it is for an eternity, and the entire teaser has been very lazily edited on the song.
Trending
Now, I have two problems with this version of Raat Baaki Baat Baaki – A. It does not justify or blend with the action in the visuals. Seems like this AV has two separate layers of audio and visuals stuck clubbed together just for the lack of anything better. B. We have had a very good, goofy version of the same song for Siddharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq.
Now, understandably, Citadel: Honey Bunny aims to weave their action thriller around the world of the 90s. But why choose a song from the 80s when the ’90s was the legit goldmine of music for Hindi Cinema, in particular, bringing every flavor to the table – Action, Romance, Evilness, jealousy, and any other emotion you name!
So, the 1-minute 33-second teaser has put me in a dilemma. This web series could have made viewers place the highest bets, looking at Varun and Samantha‘s stylized and suave looks, provided it could have done justice with good background music as well. But was it a strategic move gone wrong, or was it just a plain lethargic approach?
Guess only time will tell. Check out the trailer of Citadel: Hunny Boney here.
PS. If you had named a series Honey Bunny, you could have just been intrigued by the Honey Bunny song, and it would probably have worked better!
For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Shekhar Home Trailer Review: Ranvir Shorey Plays An Extension To His Bigg Boss OTT 3 Character In A Smashing Comeback With Kay Kay Menon & Mirzapur Queen Rasika Dugal!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News