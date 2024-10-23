Allu Arjun is predicted to set the box office on fire with the arrival of Pushpa 2. It is enjoying tremendous buzz, especially after the 1000 crore+ pre-release business. But will the action thriller beat Kalki 2898 AD and steal the Non-Baahubali record in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

What is the Non-Baahubali record?

SS Rajamouli has achieved some massive milestones as a director. Even if one considers the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR hold the second and the third spot. Needless to say, the ace director has helmed both films. His movies have created several records, especially down South. Owing to this, the term “non-Baahubali record” has been coined, referring to records that don’t include records held by Rajamouli’s films.

Kalki 2898 AD holds the non-Baahubali record in Telangana & AP

As per Track Tollywood, Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD remains the highest-grossing film in the South regions, after SS Rajamouli films. It grossed a whopping 90 crores in Telangana and 93 crores gross in Andhra Pradesh.

Devara fails to beat Kalki 2898 AD

Despite an exceptional run, Jr NTR led Devara failed to surpass Kalki 2898 AD in Andhra Pradesh by only 3 crores, as it grossed 90 crores. In both Telugu states and worldwide, Prabhas starrer continues to hold the non-Baahubali record.

Will Pushpa 2 recreate history?

There remains a humungous buzz around Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2. The film had already added 1085 crores+ worldwide via pre-release business. It is now to be seen whether it lives upto the hype and steals Kalki 2898 AD’s thunder in AP and TG and steals the reputed record.

More about Pushpa 2

Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

Pushpa 2 is slated to hit theatres on December 6, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

