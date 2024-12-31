The Mohanlal starrer Malayalam fantasy film Barroz is turning out to be a huge disappointment at the box office. The movie has still not crossed 10 crores and remains at a lower level. Look at the film’s box office performance on its 6th day.

Barroz Box Office Collection Day 6

Talking about the same, the day-wise collection of the Mohanlal starrer has witnessed a pitiable drop below 1 crore on its 6th day. The movie earned a mere 26 lakhs on its 6th day, whereas it had earned 1.35 crores on its 5th day. The movie had opened to a dismal collection of 3.40 crores.

The Mohanlal starrer went on to earn 1.60 crores and 1.11 crores on its second and third day, respectively. While it earned around 1.25 crores on its fourth day. The total India net collection of Barroz now comes to 9.01 crores. The movie is still struggling to cross 10 crores and there is no upward graph in the collections. Unfortunately, with the given scenario, the movie is on its way to becoming a huge disaster at the box office. The film is reportedly mounted at a scale of 80 crores. It is yet to recover more than 90% of its budget which is quite alarming. Little or no hope is left now since the audience has completely rejected the film.

Not only this but the movie also faces a tough competition from the other recent South releases like UI, Marco, and Viduthalai Part 2. The film was released with a lot of expectations since it also marked superstar Mohanlal’s directorial debut. The movie is based on the novel, Barroz: Guardian Of D’Gama’s Treasure by Jijo Punnoose.

Apart from Mohanlal, Barroz also stars Maya Rao West, Tuhin Menon, Ignacio Mateos, and Gopalan Adat in pivotal roles. The movie has been bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor. The music has been composed by Lydian Nadhaswaram, Fernando Guerreiro, Miguel Guerreiro, and Mark Killian.

