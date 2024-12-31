While all other versions have slowed down, the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 is doing the heavy lifting. Recently, it achieved one more feat by registering the biggest fourth weekend in the history of Hindi cinema by surpassing Stree 2, and now, on the fourth Monday, it crossed the 775 crore mark at the Indian box office and is inches away from becoming the first film to enter the 800 crore club with only Hindi collection. Keep reading to what day 26 early trends have to suggest!

Before we get to the fourth Monday, let’s talk about the performance of the biggie last weekend. After breaking records in the first three weeks, the film pulled off historic numbers during the fourth weekend. It earned 30 crores between the fourth Friday and fourth Sunday, thus surpassing the previous best of Stree 2 (25.01 crores). Now, even on weekdays, a solid grip is being witnessed.

Amid the New Year festivity, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) picked up the pace during evening and night shows and as early trends flowing in, it closed its day 26 at 5.20-5.40 crores. Compared to the fourth Friday’s 7 crores, it’s a drop of just 25-23%, which is a superb hold. It indicates that the film will stay in theatres for some more weeks.

Including day 26 estimates, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) stands at a whopping 775.45-775.65 crore net at the Indian box office. In the next 4-5 days, we will witness the film enter the 800 crore club and create history.

Indian collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi):

Week 1 (8 days)- 433.50 crores



Week 2- 199 crores

Week 3- 107.75 crores

Weekend 4- 31-32 crores

Day 26- 5.20-5.40 crores

Total- 775.45-775.65 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

