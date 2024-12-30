The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 shows no signs of exhaustion yet, even after spending 25 days in theatres. Overseas, the film has slowed considerably, but thanks to the rampage at the Indian box office, it continues to reach new heights. In the recent development, the magnum opus has finally entered the 1000 crore club, creating history for a Hindi-dubbed south film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 25 days!

The first installment was a huge success in the Hindi belt, and over time, due to exposure on social media and OTT, it attained a cult status. Everything became widely popular among the masses, be it dialogues, songs, or Pushpa’s mannerisms. With such a craze, the sequel was always expected to create records with its Hindi version, and that’s what has happened so far.

After breaking almost every single record, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) wrapped up its fourth weekend by amassing an earth-shattering total of 908.89 crore gross at the Indian box office. While the latest update for overseas hasn’t come, as per the last updated collection, it did a business of 115 crore gross. Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at a historic 1023.89 crore gross.

As we can see, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has entered the 1000-crore club and emerged as the first Hindi-dubbed South film to achieve the feat. Overall, it’s the fourth Hindi film to achieve the feat globally after Dangal, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi):

India net- 770.25 crores

India gross- 908.89 crores

Overseas gross- 115 crores

Worldwide gross- 1023.89 crores

The Allu Arjun starrer still has enough fuel left in it, and it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes. From here, the film will hit the 1100-crore milestone. Simply unbelievable!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

