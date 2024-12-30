Box Office: Biggest Bollywood Flops Of 2024

2024 was a successful year for Bollywood. We witnessed Stree 2 achieve new milestones in the Hindi belt. Many other biggies like Munjya, Article 370, and Shaitaan also attained box office. But there were also many disappointments that were outright rejected by cine-goers. Scroll below as we revisit the biggest flops of the year.

It was a tough year for Akshay Kumar, who treated fans with as many as 4 feature films, but three of them were flops. The only exception was Stree 2, but he played a cameo role in the horror-comedy. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn also had five big releases, but only one of them was a box office hit.

Koimoi has done an in-depth analysis of the biggest disappointments of 2024 based on budget recovery. Films mentioned in the top 10 have recovered the least amount of cost. Many other flops, like Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, and Jigra, have been omitted because they have recovered more budget than the featured titles.

Take a look at the biggest Bollywood flops of 2024 below, arranged in ascending order of recovery. Please note that we have calculated the recovery using the formula “Collection/Budget X 100.”

I Want To Talk:

Collection- 2.14 crores | Budget- 40 crores | Recovery- 5.35%

Naam:

Collection– 1.02 crores | Budget- 20 crores | Recovery- 6%

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha:

Collection- 12.20 crores | Budget- 100 crores | Recovery-12.2%

Ruslaan:

Collection- 4.05 crores | Budget- 25 crores | Recovery- 16.2%

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

Collection- 63 crores | Budget- 350 crores | Recovery- 18%

Bastar: The Naxal Story:

Collection- 2.90 crores | Budget- 15 crores | Recovery- 19.33%

Maidaan:

Collection- 53 crores | Budget- 250 crores | Recovery- 21.2%

Yudhra:

Collection- 11.35 crores | Budget- 50 crores | Recovery- 22.7%

The Buckingham Murders:

Collection- 9.50 crores | Budget- 40 crores | Recovery- 23.75%

Ulajh:

Collection- 8.70 crores | Budget- 35 crores | Recovery- 24.8%

If one may have noticed, Ajay Devgn has as many as 3 films in the top 10 – Naam, Aurin Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Maidaan. It has indeed been a tough year for the superstar.

Other Bollywood Flops of 2024

Alia Bhatt also arrived with the action thriller Jigra. Reportedly made on a budget of 90 crores, the film only earned 32.53 crores in its lifetime. Another big shock was Khel Khel Mein, which only earned 40.32 crores against its budget of a whopping 100 crores.

Sarfira, Vedaa, Crakk, and Merry Christmas were some other disappointments this year. Varun Dhawan & Keerthy Suresh’s Baby John will also add to the list of flops because of its humungous budget of 160 crores. It has only earned 15.17 crores till now and will wrap its lifetime under 60 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

