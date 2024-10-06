Prasad Oak-led Dharmaveer 2 is minting good moolah, but in the long run, it might fall short of mammoth expectations. Considering the goodwill of the first installment, the film was expected to score big numbers. No doubt it is doing well, but if we look at the bigger picture, it could lag behind its predecessor’s collection by a considerable margin. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report of day 9!

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the Dharmaveer sequel had the padding of the highly successful part one, but it couldn’t make it that big due to several reasons. While the first installment received unanimously positive reactions from critics and audiences, the sequel opened to mixed reception. Along with the mixed reactions, it is also being termed propaganda ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

On the second Friday, Dharmaveer 2 hold on well by earning 0.58 crore*. Yesterday, a big jump was expected, but surprisingly, it was missing, and there was a slight growth. As per estimates, the film earned 0.62 crore* on day 9, taking the overall collection to 13.51 crores* net at the Indian box office. This is a solid total, but compared to the predecessor, it’s quite less.

For the unversed, Dharmaveer (2022) did a business of 25 crores net at the Indian box office and was declared a blockbuster. So, currently, the predecessor is ahead of Dharmaveer 2 by 85.04% higher collection. There’s a chance that the film might hit the 20 crore milestone in the long run, but getting up to part one’s lifetime collection seems difficult.

Meanwhile, Dharmaveer 2 was released in theatres on September 27. It also stars Kshitish Date, Vijay Nikam, Makarand Date, Snehal Tarde, and others in key roles. This Marathi biographical political drama is based on the late Anand Dighe, who was the kingpin of politics in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

