Global star Ram Charan is coming up with his next movie, Game Changer. Shankar directs the film. The promotional activities are now in full swing. Fans, who earlier expressed disappointment over the lack of updates during the film’s production, are now witnessing an aggressive marketing campaign that has reignited their excitement. Meanwhile, there is Rajamouli sentiment surrounding the movie.

SS Rajamouli is one of the nation’s top directors. He attended the pre-release event of Pushpa 2 and praised the unit, helping the movie gain a buzz across the industry.

Now, the same sentiment is being repeated for Game Changer. The movie unit is launching the trailer today, and Rajamouli will be doing the honors. Rajamouli also worked with Ram Charan for his last film, RRR. With that friendship, Rajamouli is launching the trailer.