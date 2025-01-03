Global star Ram Charan is coming up with his next movie, Game Changer. Shankar directs the film. The promotional activities are now in full swing. Fans, who earlier expressed disappointment over the lack of updates during the film’s production, are now witnessing an aggressive marketing campaign that has reignited their excitement. Meanwhile, there is Rajamouli sentiment surrounding the movie.
SS Rajamouli is one of the nation’s top directors. He attended the pre-release event of Pushpa 2 and praised the unit, helping the movie gain a buzz across the industry.
Now, the same sentiment is being repeated for Game Changer. The movie unit is launching the trailer today, and Rajamouli will be doing the honors. Rajamouli also worked with Ram Charan for his last film, RRR. With that friendship, Rajamouli is launching the trailer.
The industry believes that if Rajamouli helps any film in its promotions, it will help them big time. Now, the team Game Changer expects the same.
The team has been releasing a series of intriguing posters to boost the film’s hype. Shankar is renowned for his grand filmmaking style and has ensured that his distinct touch is evident in the promotional material.
The trailer will be 2 minutes and 43 seconds long and is touted as a game-changer. Beyond the trailer, the makers have planned a series of high-profile events.
Game Changer is shaping up to be a massive release. The film will hit the screens on January 10th.
