Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s re-release is no less than a homecoming for cine-goers flocking to Indian theatres. The 2013 romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is pure nostalgia for its massive fan base. Despite multiple competitors, it is maintaining strong momentum at the box office. Scroll below for day 5 updates!

Re-Release Box Office Update

On the first Tuesday, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani grew further, bringing box office collections of 1.70 crores. It witnessed a slight improvement of 13% compared to the 1.50 crores earned on Monday. But as long as the graph shows an upward trend, it’s all good.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release collections at the Indian box office stand at 9.45 crores. Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.15 crores

Day 2: 2.25 crores

Day 3: 2.85 crores

Day 4: 1.50 crores

Day 5: 1.70 crores

Set to cross the 10 crore mark today!

With only 0.55 crores more in the kitty, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will collect 10 crores in its kitty. It is expected to conclude its re-release run with at least box office collections of 25 crores. It is facing competition from Pushpa 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Marco in the Hindi belt.

While Baby John will soon be out of theatres, Game Changer (Hindi), Fateh, and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai re-release will pose new threats on Jan 10, 2025. How well it maintains its momentum despite the new releases will majorly determine its lifetime in the re-run.

Overall Box Office Collection

In its initial run in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had earned 190.03 crores. Combining the collections made from the re-release, the overall total comes to 199.48 crores. All eyes are on its debut in the 200 crore club, which will happen today!

More about YJHD

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, YJHD featured the ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur. It was made on a budget of 45 crores and was produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Fateh Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Aims For A Decent Start Due To Its Bloodshed & Brutal Action!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News