The contestants of Bigg Boss 19 have finally entered the third week. Following the past two weeks, the anticipation among the audience is high to see who will be eliminated this week. In the recent episode, the audience witnessed Bigg Boss announce a new nomination task known as the 19-minute counting. Instead of being done individually, the task is carried out in pairs.

In this article, we will examine the latest voting trends from week 3 of Bigg Boss 19 elimination and who has the highest chance of being evicted from the house.

Who is expected to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 Week 3?

The nominated contestants for week 3 include Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Natalia Janoszek. According to voting trends on Bigg-Boss-Vote.in, Mridul Tiwari has received the highest number of votes. Meanwhile, Natalia has the highest chance to get evicted from the house as she received the least votes among the nominated contestants.

Awez Darbar secured the second spot with 2187 votes, closely followed by Nagma with 2185 votes. At the time of writing, a total of 8,719 people have voted on the site. Based on this data, it appears that Natalia will be eliminated from the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

However, there is also speculation that two contestants may face eviction this week. If that happens, the audience might witness both Natalia and Nagma bidding adieu to the house. Still, it is important to note that official confirmation from the makers will only be revealed in the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

What is currently happening inside the house?

In the recent episode, the audience witnessed the nominated pairs performing the 19-minute count task, while other housemates tried to disturb the performers. During the task, Kunicka confronted Tanya and teased her again, which led Tanya to break down in tears. On the other hand, viewers also saw a heated altercation involving Zeishan, Shehbaaz, Abhishek, and others over a gas knob that was left open after use.

Rest, it remains to be seen how things will progress in the upcoming weeks.

