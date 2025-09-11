Bigg Boss 19 continues to unfold with a new surprise each week. Since Shehbaz Badesha walked in as the first wild card participant, fans are already speculating who will walk in next. Recent reports suggest that the audience may soon see two more new faces entering the show.

Two New Wild Card Entries

According to Indiaforums reports, singer Tia Kar and actress Shikha Malhotra are likely to join the game on a wild card entry. Makers are yet to make any official comments, but it is good news for the audience, as everybody is waiting to see how their entry will change the game.

To those who don’t know, Tia Kar has established herself within the music scene and is renowned for her charm and creativity. If she does enter the house, her presence might bring a refreshing and entertaining atmosphere.

On the other hand, Shikha Malhotra is an actress, singer, and nursing officer. In her Instagram post, she also hinted several times that she is keen on going to Bigg Boss. Furthermore, Shikha openly spoke to Sid Kannan about going on Bigg Boss. She is known to have a strong personality, which could create fiery confrontations and bold gameplay moments.

Every season, viewers find one contestant who shakes up the balance, and Shikha looks like she could take that position for a year. If both Tia and Shikha enter the Bigg Boss house together, the housemates will all have to reconsider alliances.

How Their Entry Could Impact The Game

The house is already dealing with tensions from nomination tasks and shifting friendships. Shehbaz’s entry added comic relief, but Tia and Shikha could bring a different kind of challenge. Their personalities may clash with some housemates while opening doors for new alliances.

Wild cards also heavily influence nominations. Contestants who felt safe may suddenly feel threatened by the presence of new challengers. Existing rivalries might take a backseat as housemates decide whether to target the newcomers or continue old battles.

Overall, it remains to be seen on which day both personalities will enter the house.

