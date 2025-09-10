Netflix announces a new animated series, Kurukshetra, stepping into the world of mythology. The streaming giant is all set to bring India’s epic storytelling to the screen with Kurukshetra, a new series inspired by the timeless Mahabharata. Scheduled to premiere on October 10, the mythological series is created by Anu Sikka and produced under Tipping Point by Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare. The series is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, while legendary poet Gulzar serves as the official lyricist, adding his signature depth and emotion to this animated retelling.

A Fresh Take On The Mahabharata

Kurukshetra reimagines the Mahabharata in a fresh, engaging way, focusing on the emotional struggles and moral dilemmas of its characters. The story is told through the eyes of 18 key warriors, each facing personal conflicts, family feuds, and the harsh realities of war. It explores the lessons of the Dharmayudh (righteous war) while showing the human cost of a battle that pits brother against brother.

The series will be released in two parts, each consisting of nine episodes, offering viewers an immersive experience of India’s greatest epic. With its unique storytelling, memorable characters, and rich cultural depth, Kurukshetra promises to bring the Mahabharata to life like never before.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shared “Kurukshetra is the first mythological anime from Netflix India and a truly novel take on the Mahabharata. It brings together everything that we look for in great storytelling. The Mahabharat has always been more than an epic; it’s a mirror to our choices and dilemmas, as relevant today as it was centuries ago. With its distinctive storytelling lens, layered characters, and a moving background score, this series reimagines a story we’ve all grown up with in a way that speaks to today’s generation. It’s an invitation for newer audiences to discover its timeless themes through a format that feels fresh, contemporary, and compelling.”

Creator Anu Sikka shares, “The battle of Kurukshetra is unforgettable and timeless — it is a collision of duty, destiny, and moral choices. Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling. We’re honoured to bring this layered narrative to life on Netflix, making this epic story accessible to Indian and global audiences in a visually stunning rich new format.”

As a part of its growing original content slate, Netflix India forays into the animated mythology genre with Kurukshetra, a timely retelling of an epic bringing ancient wisdom to the modern era. Kurukshetra premieres October 10, only on Netflix

