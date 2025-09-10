With each passing day, the environment in the Bigg Boss 19 house is heating up. As of writing, the housemates have managed to survive together for 16 days, but things went upside down in a major way.

This even forced the Bigg Boss to cancel the captaincy task, and in this article, we will have a look at what actually happened inside the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task: Team Red vs Team Blue

Baseer Ali is presently the captain of the house. However, to decide the next captain, the housemaster announced a new captaincy task. In this, the contestants will be divided into Red Team and Blue Team.

Red team incorporates Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, and Awez Darbar. On the opposite side, the blue team features Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Quadri, Gaurav Khanna, Nagma, Neelam Giri, Natalia, and Shehbaz Badesha.

The first round was of writing and erasing on the blackboard, where the Red team was represented by Abhishek as writer and Amaal as Duster. The Blue Team opted Nehal as the writer and Baseer as the Duster for this task.

However, the first round of this Captaincy task was concluded with the victory of Abhishek and Amaal.

Why was the Captaincy Task canceled by Bigg Boss?

Despite the victory of Team Red, their happiness doesn’t last long as the housemaster canceled the task. This happened after a massive fight unfolded with Baseer Ali turning things upside down.

Due to this physicality, Bigg Boss decided to cancel the task entirely, and now there is no further update about when the next captaincy task will unfold. Overall, tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 19 will indeed be filled with massive turns & drama among the contestants.

