Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep the audience glued with constant twists and heated drama. This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will not host the show as he is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. Week 3 turned out to be a rollercoaster as one contestant will bid farewell to the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 3 Eviction

This week, the nominated contestants are Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Natalia Janoszek. The special nomination task tested patience and teamwork, leaving these four in the danger zone. Fans had been closely watching Bigg Boss 19 voting trends, and many speculated Natalia could be the one to go.

According to a spoiler from Livefeed Updates, the audience’s speculation is true, and Natalia will be evicted from the house in the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Natalia’s exit will surely be a shock to housemates, as she attempted her best to save her spot in the television reality show. However, with this, it seems confirmed that Awez, Nagma, and Mridul will manage to survive for another week and remain part of Bigg Boss Season 19.

Weekend Ka Vaar Drama

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes brought another storm in the house. As per sources, Farah Khan will take charge as host and will not hold back from pulling triggers against housemates’ actions this week. Her sharpest words will aim at Baseer Ali. Farah will accuse him of not respecting his fellow contestants and remind him that everyone inside the house competes. Her words will indeed leave the entire house astonished.

#WeekendKaVaar Updates!! #FarahKhan bashed #BaseerAli!! Farah Bashed Baseer because he doesn’t consider the others as contestants and doesn’t see them as his competition. #BiggBoss19 — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 12, 2025

Another big flashpoint will come with Farhana Bhatt. She will refuse to do her household duties, which will not go well with Captain Amaal Mallik. As a result, Amaal will announce that Farhana will not be given a bed to sleep on. These words from Amaal are a sign that he will be ready to pull all strings under his captaincy regime.

#BiggBoss19 Update!! #FarhanaBhatt refused to do any of the house duties so #AmaalMallik decided that she would not be given a bed and would not be allowed her to sleep at night. pic.twitter.com/sTEr41Yr7e — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 11, 2025

Rest, with Natalia’s upcoming elimination, it remains to be seen how the dynamics of the house will change following Weekend Ka Vaar.

