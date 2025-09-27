The previous episode of General Hospital continued the celebration of Monica’s life. However, a surprise guest shook things up while the community and the Quatermaines mourned, grieved, and honored Monica’s memories during the memorial service and funeral gathering.

From surprising intel and massive consequences to confrontations and big revelations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama series.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tracy giving an icy welcome. Who is it for? On the other hand, Alexis is in danger. What is it about when Nina delivers shocking news? Is it related to Nathan? Anna gets new evidence in Drew’s shooting. Will it help her crack and fast-track the case? And then there’s Michael, who tries to shore up his alibi. Will his attempt work?

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Sonny makes a new connection. Who could it be? Is it that mysterious woman? Carly is interrogated. How will she respond? Ava has great timing while Elizabeth confronts Britt. Will they get the answers they are hoping for? When Tracy makes a vow, is this in regards to Monica or the family?

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Monica’s will is read, with dramatic consequences. What could be written in the same? Drew is on the warpath, while Britt is thrown. Josslyn returns to town. What will she reveal about her experience? Isaiah seeks out Portia. What exactly will they decide about the future of their romance now?

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Elsewhere, Anna and Chase serve a search warrant. When Alexis warns Sonny, what could it be about? Gio makes a big decision. Is this about Emma or Brook Lynn and Dante? Britt plays hardball while Portia gets life-changing news. Has she actually found out that she is pregnant?

Friday, October 3, 2025

The final episode of the week features Willow being distraught. Carly visits Elizabeth. What will the two chat about? Curtis relays a theory to Portia. Brennan meets with Josslyn. Is she going to get some advice or a brand new mission from him? And then lastly, Chase makes a big revelation.

