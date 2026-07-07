General Hospital Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Danny has a revelation to make

Gio and Emma spend time together

Tracy and Willow have another face-off

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly clashing with Z and slapping him for refusing to let go of Josslyn. On the other hand, Josslyn got a surprise when Vaughn showed up. Britt pleaded with Dante while Nina was gutted. Lastly, Lulu was stunned on seeing Carly and Valentin.

GH Spoilers (Tuesday, July 7, 2026): Episode #15996

Carly is on the warpath

After days of worrying about her daughter Josslyn, she is relieved that she will recover. To add to it, she is ecstatic to see Valentin safe and sound. The two reunited in front of Sonny, Charlotte and Lulu, leaving them quite stunned. After all, their whirlwind romance was mostly kept in the shadows.

But none of this changes what Carly is laser-focused on. She is adamant about making sure that Josslyn stays far away from WSB. She tried to ask Z to make it happen, but he refused. Not that it’ll deter Carly, because she is determined to get her way and not willing to keep Josslyn in danger.

Danny makes a revelation

On the other hand, Danny is determined to get to his own goal. He knows that his father, Jason, is innocent and that he took the blame for Rocco. He is not willing to back down and let things be. Danny wants his father out of captivity and is willing to make big revelations for the same. Will it work?

Tracy and Willow face off

Meanwhile, Tracy and Willow are about to have another major clash. The last time things escalated so much that Willow tried to frame Willow and got Chase to do her dirty work. Tracy is not backing down, regardless, and will do what it takes to keep Willow away from ruining Brook Lynn’s marriage.

Michael has second thoughts, Gio & Emma bond

Elsewhere, Michael is pondering and having some second thoughts. Is this about his plan against Willow? Or is this about something else? And then lastly, Gio and Emma are spending some quality alone time together.

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Is Cassius Faison dead?

A: No, Csssius is alive, but Z has spread the news that he is dead.

Q: Did Z try to hit on Carly?

A: Yes, Carly was not amused by Z’s flirting attempts.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (Monday, July 6, 2026): Nina Is Left Gutted, Carly Clashes It Out With Z, While Josslyn Gets A Surprise

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