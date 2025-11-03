The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Sharon and Nick digging around for information about how Noah’s car crash happened, since they are aware someone caused it. Claire and Holden got intimate, and she felt guilty after seeing Harrison celebrating Halloween without her.

The drama, confusion, worry, secrets, shocking moments, and more are about to unfold soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 3, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 3, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jack helping Kyle plot his next move. The latter has been quite adamant about reuniting with Claire despite her dumping him and going on a trip with Holden. Kyle even made the effort to fly over to expose Holden, but returned after Claire called out his behavior.

It doesn’t seem like Kyle has changed his mind, though. He is still hoping to woo Claire back, and he even has the assistance of his father, Jack. Will the father-and-son duo be able to hatch a plan that will help Kyle achieve his goal of making Claire see a future with him again? Will this even work?

On the other hand, Nick and Sharon receive a blast from the past. The two have had a long history of romance, filled with numerous obstacles. Be it family issues, adultery, or obsessive stalkers. The former couple is dealing with their son Noah hospitalized in bandages, but a shock is about to happen.

Sharon just came face-to-face with Matt Clark, the one she thought died all those years ago. She cannot believe her eyes and rushes over to Nick to share the news with him. After all, Sharon and Nick faced him and his evil behavior together. Be it the assault or Matt framing Nick for his murder.

Is he the one behind Noah’s accident? Has he been plotting this for years to get back at them after decades of waiting? Lastly, Claire and Holden discuss current affairs. The two have crossed the line they were close to for weeks. But what does this mean for them? Will they make things official?

How will Kyle react when he finds out Claire and Holden did get intimate during their trip? And what does Audra’s presence mean for the two?

