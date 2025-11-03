In the previous week, The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam confessing his feelings to Hope and promising her marriage. She accepted, and now the two are engaged and sharing the happy news with their friends and family. Deke recently introduced his boyfriend to the people at Forrester.

The drama, the secrets, the betrayal, the heartbreak, the guilt, the apology, the worry, and more are set to get heated. Here’s what the fans can expect from the November 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 3, 2025

The first episode of the week features Hope, Ivy, Will, Katie, Daphne, and Electra being completely shocked by Deke’s introduction of Remy. After being excited and elated to land his dream job as a designer at Forrester Creations, Deke was looking forward to introducing Remy to the others.

He could not wait to show everyone who his boyfriend was. But things took a dark turn when Remy walked into the room. Everyone present, including Electra, Ivy, Hope, Katie, Will, and Daphne, were left shocked. Deke was left surprised with their shocked expressions when they heard Remy’s name.

And now the truth is about to come out in front of him. After all, Deke did not know that not long ago, Remy was stalking Electra and went so far as to create deepfakes of her in his obsession. This is about to be a major shakeup for Deke, who knew absolutely nothing about his boyfriend’s past.

How will this change the dynamic between Remy and him? It’s not just the truth but the reality of what he did in the past. Will this be the end of them, or will Remy keep trying to fix things? On the other hand, Brooke confronts Deacon about his big decision. How will he respond to her questions?

With his marriage to Sheila currently on the rocks, the big question is what exactly is next for him? Is he going to forgive her and get back with Sheila? Or is the end of the road for their relationship? It’s evident that Deacon’s kids, Hope and Deke, are simply not in favor of this reunion.

However, Deacon is unsure if this means there is no hope of them getting back together. He is focused on his therapy sessions with Taylor and might just be ready to make a decision soon. Will he get back with Sheila? Is this why Brooke is confronting him about it? Stay tuned for more details.

